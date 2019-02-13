Organic dairy farmers to meet

× Expand Photo by Stoneyfield Organic Stonyfield Organic founders Gary Hirshberg and Samuel Kaymen, of New Hampshire, in 1983. Hirshberg will speak at the Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference on March 14.

MIDDLEBURY | The chairman of Stonyfield Organic will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference March 14 in Randolph Center.

Gary Hirshberg will share his perspective on the history of organic dairy farming and current challenges and future opportunities for farmers at the annual conference that will take place at Vermont Technical College’s Judd Hall.

Hirshberg is the co-founder of Stonyfield Farm in Londonderry, New Hampshire, the world’s leading organic yogurt producer and the author of “Stirring It Up: How to Make Money and Save the World.”

The conference will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration and exhibits open at 9 a.m.

It is sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program in collaboration with Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont’s Organic Dairy and Livestock Technical Assistance Program.

Registration is $25 and covers lunch and all conference materials. Registrations will be accepted until March 7 online at regonline.com/2019organicdairy or by mail.

Checks should be made payable to UVM and mailed to UVM Extension, attn: Organic Dairy Conference, 278 South Main St., Ste. 2, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Other featured speakers include Larry Tranel, an Iowa State University economist, on the economics of grazing dairy heifers, low-cost parlors and robotic milking machines, and Linda Tikofsky with strategies to help maximize milk quality on the farm.

Tikofsky is with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health U.S., Inc., which is headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri.

For more information, contact Brouillette at 802-524-6501, ext. 432. To request a disability accommodation to participate, call by Feb. 21.