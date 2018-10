× Expand Photo by Aaron Kimball Pictured: Middlebury’s Hannah Manley in 2017’s “Cocoon,”

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College hosts the live performance event “Cocoon,” inspired by the popular storytelling phenomenon “The Moth”, on Friday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. Six hand-picked storytellers will tell a diverse range of stories around the theme of origins. The audience is invited to a reception with the storytellers after the show.