Orwell man charged for animal cruelty

ORWELL | On Sept. 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officials of the town of Orwell requested the assistance of the Vermont State Police in regards to an animal problem.

The call to police was prompted after several neighborhood complaints had been received by town officials.

The State Police, in conjunction with the animal control officer of Orwell, responded to the residence located on Church Street.

On the property, troopers found two dogs exposed to the elements and deprived of proper shelter from the elements.

Police told reporters that one of the dogs was discovered to be housed in a small kennel that was not properly cleaned or cared for; the result created a less than desirable living environment for the animal.

The homeowner, Kevin Desjardin, 33, arrived at the residence a short time after police responded.

Desjardin was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court to answer two charges of Title 13 VSA 352: cruelty to animals.

Desjardin was ordered to appear before the court on Nov. 5.