Paid medical leave: good for business

The creation of a universal paid family medical leave system in Vermont would give security to workers who require time off to recover from an illness or welcome a new child and to businesses who rely on qualified and experienced employees. This is a common-sense business-friendly solution that will strengthen our local labor force.

Universal paid family medical leave helps employers by providing predictable employment conditions and is a critical tool for recruiting and retaining high-quality workers of all ages. In states that have passed universal paid family medical leave, studies show a decrease in both employee turnover rates and average per worker payroll expenses.

In 2018, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) conducted a membership survey where 36.59 percent of respondents reported offering paid family leave benefits — for comparison, 41 percent contribute to the cost of employee’s health insurance. Unsurprisingly, only 13 percent reported challenges with employee retention. VBSR member business SunCommon has had a paid family leave benefit since the company was founded seven years ago.

“SunCommon’s family leave helps our moms and dads be with their new kids, and then come back ready to work. We hear a lot from our young workforce how important this is to them. I’m sure that families across Vermont will be stronger when this is available to employees wherever they work,” said Duane Peterson, co-founder of SunCommon and member of the VBSR Board of Directors.

It is SunCommon’s policy to provide full-time employees four weeks of paid leave on top of accrued paid time off, and new mothers are eligible for additional short-term leave insurance provided at no cost to the employee. Workers across every industry and earning group benefit from paid family medical leave, however, it is especially effective in retaining high earning workers in the local labor force.

DeDiana feels that this policy is important for young professionals who Vermont businesses are looking to recruit and retain, “This is something that young people want, it would be an attraction to moving to Vermont or staying in Vermont, a positive attraction. The cost of living here is high, policies like paid family leave really make a difference.”

SunCommon reports that with near gender parity in their workforce, six mothers and 15 fathers have taken paid leave to care for a total of 25 new children since the company was founded. All but one employee has returned to work with SunCommon.

In the U.S., unpaid leave is one of the primary contributors to the gender wage gap; today the commonly used figure to describe the gender wage ratio is that a woman earns 80 cents for every dollar earned by a man. Making paid family medical leave accessible to all working Vermonters would increase female labor force participation and improve family household incomes, not only for the duration of the leave, but for a lifetime.

VBSR, on behalf of our members like SunCommon, urges the legislature to pass H.107, which would establish a universal and mandatory system for paid family medical leave in Vermont – to the benefit of our businesses, workers and the communities in which they live and work.