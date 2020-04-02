Pandemic: School’s out in Vermont

MIDDLEBURY | Still maintaining social distancing at a televised and internet news conference held in Montpelier on March 27, Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administration provided an update on the latest executive directive to dismiss schools for “in-person instruction” for the remainder of the current school year.

“The education of our kids, along with the bonding and learning experiences they get at school, are incredibly important, so I fully understand and appreciate the impact this will have on our kids individually and families across Vermont,” Scott said. “But from my vantage point, I believe it’s the right decision because it’s for the health of our kids, communities and the entire state. That’s why we’re doing this—to keep people safe, to slow the spread and to save lives. I believe it’s the right decision because it’s for the health of our kids, communities and the entire state. That’s why we’re doing this—to keep people safe, to slow the spread, to save lives. The sobering reality is: Before too long, each of us will know someone who has lost their life from this virus. That’s why we must come together and support each other to get through this.”

Scott noted that his administration has no road map regarding where to go with the ongoing crisis but he is being cautious and going forward.

He noted that education leaders, parents and students have never been asked to do anything like this before in recent memory.

“These times require all of us to think outside of the box to find creative solutions, and we must work together to ensure we still get the best outcomes possible for our kids,” Scott said.

Scott added that the mitigation steps already in place should provide some hope so that Vermont students may be able to return to campus at the end of the year for graduation-related activities.

“But we won’t make that decision until we’re certain it’s safe,” he said. ■