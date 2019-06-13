Panther profile: Lubomir Cuba

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury tennis standout Lubomir Cuba.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury student Lubomir Cuba, who just finished his senior year as a member of the men’s tennis team, found a love for art and drawing at an early age. In his junior year, the economics graduate from Massapequa Park, New York, was a member of the team that claimed the NCAA Championship in men’s tennis.

Q. How did you develop your love of art?

Cuba: Many people don’t know that I have a strong interest in art, specifically drawing and painting. My grandfather made a living as an artist after he retired from playing professional soccer, and it has been an interest of mine ever since I could hold a pencil. I have turned it into a hobby that takes my mind off the daily stresses of life and helps keep me calm. I really picked up the pencil and brush a lot during finals, and it allowed me to decompress and do well on those tests.

Q. What do you do in your free time?

Cuba: I was fortunate enough to be a volunteer at a children’s hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This gave me the opportunity to give back to the community and bond with some great kids. I was able to participate in intramural basketball, skiing and snowboard, hike and enjoy several other outdoor activities that the surrounding area has to offer. I realize these activities aren’t school run organizations but they still contributed heavily into making my experience in Middlebury very memorable.

Q. What drew you back to Middlebury?

Cuba: After I graduated from high school, I was fortunate to spend a year on the University of Michigan’s men’s tennis team. It was an amazing experience while there, but I ultimately wanted a tighter-knit community where I could develop deeper relationships.

This search narrowed my search to several smaller schools, mainly back closer to home that excelled in both academics and athletics. Middlebury became a clear top choice as I really liked the tennis team and the coaches, the campus and the academic reputation. I saw Middlebury as a school where I would have the potential to be a national title contender on the courts and get a quality education at the same time.

Q. When did tennis begin to interest you?

Cuba: Honestly, the game of soccer was the first sport I played when I was growing up. My father, uncle and grandfather all played professional soccer in Slovakia and I wanted to follow in their footsteps. Around the age of 12 or so, I realized that tennis was the sport I wanted to play full-time and dedicated all my efforts toward being a tennis player.

I have a great love for the game, but I ran into some trouble early in my junior career, suffering multiple stress fractures that ultimately didn’t allow me to compete regularly in competition. Though this obstacle was very difficult to overcome, I stayed with tennis and worked to get back to the position I was in prior to the injuries. Everything worked out, and I was able to finish my career on a positive note.