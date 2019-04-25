Panthers churn out hits, runs

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Alex Rosario pitched six scoreless innings for his first collegiate victory.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s offense continued to churn out the hits and runs as the Panthers scored in seven different innings during a 17-1 triumph over SUNY Plattsburgh last Wednesday at Forbes Field. Over the past two games, Middlebury has scored 32 runs on 37 hits, including a season-high 19 against the Cardinals.

Middlebury jumped out to an early lead, plating a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Justin Han led off with a double inside the bag at third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Brooks Carroll. The hosts doubled the lead to 2-0 when Gray Goolsby drove in Henry Strmecki with a ground out.

Middlebury added two more runs in the second, starting with a RBI double to deep center by Han. He touched the plate one batter later on a single through the left side by Strmecki. Carroll increased the lead to 6-0 with a two-run single to left field.

Carroll struck again the last of the fourth, driving in a pair of runs with another base hit to left field.

In the fifth, the hosts added another run before tacking on a four-run inning in their next at bat for a 13-0 cushion.

The Cardinals plated a run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly to center field by Jon Craft, scoring Kentaro Mori.

Middlebury added three runs in the latter half of the frame, before closing out the scoring in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by Rory Bordiuk and Freddy Mosier for the 17-1 final.

On the mound for the Panthers, Alex Rosario (1-1) retired the first 13 batters he faced, earning his first collegiate victory. He gave up just two hits over six innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Jackson Atwood earned a save, throwing the final three innings and giving up one run on three hits.

Thirteen different Middlebury players recorded hits in the win, paced by Andrew Gough going 3-4 with three runs. Carroll went 2-3 with a game-high five RBI, while Strmecki went 2-3 and scored three times.

Rocco Cipriano reached base twice for SUNY Plattsburgh, going 1-2 with a walk. Starting pitcher Joe Mazzariello (0-2) took the loss, giving up five runs in 1.2 innings.

Middlebury has scored at least 10 runs in a game 11 times this season.