Panthers garner All-American honors

× Expand Photo by IWLCA, Middlebury College Emma McDonagh, Addy Mitchell, Erin Nicholas and Jane Earley.

MIDDLEBURY | Four members of Middlebury’s NCAA Championship squad were cited by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) when the organization announced its All-American teams. Senior Emma McDonagh (Reading, Massachusetts), along with sophomores Addy Mitchell (Medfield, Massachusetts) and Erin Nicholas (Scarsdale, New York) earned first-team recognition, while rookie Jane Earley (North Falmouth, Massachusetts) landed a spot on the second team.

McDonagh is now a two-time All-American, receiving the honor in back-to-back seasons. The attacker is also a two-time all-region honoree to go along with three All-NESCAC selections. McDonagh led the Panthers in both goals (63) and points (81), ranking among the conference leaders in both categories. She recorded points in 22-23 contests this spring, including a six-goal performance in a victory against Plymouth State. McDonagh was tabbed the 2019 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, capping her stellar career in a Panther uniform in the top 10 all-time leaders in both goals (169) and points (225).

Mitchell picked up her first All-American citation, after garnering all-region and all-conference accolades in each of her two seasons. This spring, the defender set program single-season records with 70 ground balls and in caused turnovers with 44, while leading the NESCAC in each statistic.

Mitchell already ranks third on the program’s list for career caused turnovers with 85. Middlebury ranked 12th nationally in team defense, allowing 6.77 goals per game and held the opposition to single digits in goals the final 18 games of the season.

Nicholas reels in her initial All-American laurel, after previously capturing All-NESCAC and all-region honors at the midfield position. She was a key component in Middlebury’s offense, helping the team gain possession with a team-high 77 draw controls, including seven in a 16-8 win over Wesleyan in the national semifinals. Nicholas also ranked among the team leaders in goals (24), ground balls (34) and caused turnovers (24).

Earley capped a very successful first season with the Panthers, being named a second-team All-American. The attacker was previously tabbed first-team all-region and second-team all-conference. She ranked second on the Panthers with 51 goals and was second with 68 points.

Earley was selected to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, after tying for the tournament lead with 15 goals. In the NESCAC Championship, she factored in on eight of Middlebury’s 10 goals in a 10-9 victory over Tufts. She also contributed with 50 draw controls and scooped up 26 ground balls.

Middlebury won its second NCAA title in the last four seasons with a 14-9 triumph over Salisbury, finishing the year on a 22-game winning streak. Those victories tied a school record for wins in a single season.