Pastor suspended, silenced

Photo by Guy Page Silenced in the capitol: Vermont Rev. Rosaire Bisson.

Rev. Rosaire Bisson, assistant pastor at the Christ Community Alliance Church in Barre, was suspended from giving devotions before the Vermont Senate for a year after he spoke in January about “everyone’s right to life.”

Both the Vermont House and Senate hear a brief, one- to three-minute-long devotion on most days. The speakers are typically, but not exclusively, local religious leaders of all faiths. They are instructed to avoid any controversial or political issues.

Bisson read his pro-life devotion to the Vermont Senate on Jan. 30, a week before a well-attended, contentious State House public hearing on H57, the unrestricted abortion bill.

H57 passed and is now in the Senate Health & Welfare Committee.

Several senators objected to what they said was controversial, issues-based content. Bisson was then told by senate staff he would be ineligible to deliver any more devotions this year.