Peck completes major solar projects

BURLINGTON | Peck Electric Co., a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company based in Burlington, has announced the completion of seven solar projects in the fourth quarter of 2018 ranging from a 7-MW utility scale solar array to a 20.6-kW rooftop installation.

Peck also recently announced that it will become a publicly traded company during the second quarter of this year.

“(Last year) 2018 was a pivotal year for Peck Electric as we continued to deploy our proven business model to efficiently and economically deliver solar project design, installation, and operations and maintenance services to a range of solar energy customers,” said Jeff Peck, chief executive officer of Peck Electric.