Pickrell named Academic All-American

CASTLETON | Castleton University men’s ice hockey and men’s lacrosse player Wyatt Pickrell has been named to the CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America At-Large First Team the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Pickrell, a member of the men’s ice hockey and men’s lacrosse programs, becomes the first Castleton student-athlete to earn First Team recognition for the At-Large division, joining Soren Pelz-Walsh (football; 2016) and Courtney Chadburn (women’s soccer; 2011) as the only First Team Academic All-Americans in Castleton history.

Pickrell was one of 14 men across three Academic All-America teams to carry a 4.0 GPA, and was one of just two members of the First Team to do so.

He finished the 2018-19 hockey season with 656 saves, a save percentage of .897 and a 3.66 goals-against average. He contributed three goals and three assists on the lacrosse field in addition to 21 ground balls and six caused turnovers.

Pickrell’s selection gives Castleton four consecutive years with at least one Academic All-American. It is the second year in a row that a member of the men’s ice hockey team has earned the award, as Trevor Hanna was named to the Academic All-America Third Team At-Large a year ago.

He finished the 2018-19 hockey season with 656 saves, a save percentage of .897 and a 3.66 goals-against average. He contributed three goals and three assists on the lacrosse field in addition to 21 ground balls and six caused turnovers.