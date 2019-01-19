Pink the Rink: On ice for a good cause

× Expand Photo provided by RRMC All proceeds from this year’s Pink the Rink hockey event, including admission and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey, will benefit the breast care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC). Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC gift shop.

RUTLAND | There is a growing number of charity events around the region, all of them excellent causes and worthy of support. But in the midst of Vermont’s chilly and overcast winter, there’s one charity event that has a growing following: Pink the Rink.

This Friday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will once again trade its traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Most folks tend to focus on breast cancer issues in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but a mid-winter reminder like Pink the Rink is crafted to alert us that the fight against breast cancer (and all cancers for that matter) don’t end during a designated month of appeal.

New Castleton head hockey coach Mike Venezia told reporters, “The annual Pink the Rink game is an important event for the Castleton University Women’s Ice Hockey Team and our local region. We are pleased once again this year, to help raise awareness and support in the fight against breast cancer.”

The Lady Spartans will face the Norwich University Cadets in what promises to be a dynamic, action-filled match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena at the Diamond Run Mall in Rutland Town.

According to Peg Bolgioni, of Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC), all proceeds from the event, including admission, and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey, will benefit the Breast Care program at RRMC. Raffle tickets are available at the RRMC gift shop, or by calling 802-747-3634. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle and a varied basket auction at Spartan Arena.

A new addition this year, will be the sale of limited-edition custom pink game pucks. The cost of the pucks is $5 each, and they can only be purchased at the Pink the Rink event. Puck sales will also benefit the breast care program.

“We continue to be grateful for the ongoing partnership and collaboration with Castleton University and the Women’s Hockey program in support of the breast care program,” said Linda McKenna, director of oncology at RRMC’s Foley Cancer Center.

“Since the inception of the annual Pink the Rink event, more than $60,000 has been raised in support of the program. The cost of admission to the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students,” Bolgioni said.

For details about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, see rrmc.org online or call 802-747-3634.