Pinwheel reminders of child abuse

CASTLETON | Pinwheel gardens, like the one at Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region (CHCRR), are popping up around Vermont as a symbol of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has officially proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention month in Vermont.

“We are planting pinwheels at CHCRR Pediatric to raise awareness of child abuse,” said Anne St. Clair, CHCRR pediatrics project leader.

“They are a reminder that children deserve to be healthy, happy and safe at home and in the community. Children are the future and we at CHCRR provide the tools, care and support needed to help prevent child abuse,” she said.

On Thursday, April 25 at 11:30 a.m., CHCRR staff and providers will be planting about 100 pinwheels at CHCRR Pediatrics, which is located at 1 General Wing Road in Rutland. The pinwheel garden demonstrates CHCRR’s support for the national, state and local efforts to proactively identify and eliminate child abuse and neglect through programs that educate, equip and alert anyone and everyone who has contact with children.

“Sadly, child abuse and neglect affects each and every community,” said CHCRR Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Amy Pfenning. “We here at CHCRR Pediatrics are doing our part to bring awareness to these issues and are working together to create an understanding of how people can help children who are in an unsafe situation or environment. It should never hurt to be a kid,” Pfenning said.

Prevention does work, according to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, a nonprofit that has served families and children in Vermont for 43 years. The group says that from 1990 to 2017, all forms of child abuse in Vermont have dropped by 34 percent. The group sponsors programs and support groups for parents about parenting, child neglect, shaken baby syndrome, head trauma, safe sleeping as well as the social and emotional wellbeing of children and families.

Pinwheels have become a national symbol for childhood innocence, and the freedom and energy of great childhoods that all children deserve. Businesses, community groups and healthcare providers have shown support by planting a pinwheel garden during the month of April and letting the iconic blue wind-driven toy draw attention to and raise awareness of child abuse.

Each April, the Children’s Bureau, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, funds the National Child Abuse Prevention Month initiative. For more information, see the Child Welfare Information Gateway website.

