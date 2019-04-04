Pipe to be replaced

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard approved an estimated $92,965 in capital expense for the replacement of 515 feet of old bituminous clay sanitary sewer pipe adjacent to the rail bed, from the Cross Street Bridge south to the rail trestle, plus an additional cost yet to be determined, to remove three decommissioned manhole structures.

This project dovetails with work that will be done to replace the sanitary sewer along the rail line north of Cross Street Bridge, which will be paid for by the state as part of the Bridge and Rail Project.

While the section south of the Cross Street Bridge is outside the project area, the state agreed to have its contractor do the work if the town agreed to fund it.

The board authorized Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay to execute a pending utility agreement with VTrans that will authorize the work.