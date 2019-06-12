Plastic bag committee forms in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard made the following appointments to a new ad hoc committee that has been formed to develop a draft of an ordinance regulating single-use plastic bags in Middlebury, as approved by the voters at town meeting in March.

The following are members of the new committee: Victor Nuovo, Selectboard member and committee chairman, Farhad Khan, Middlebury businessman, Don Maglienti, Addison County Solid Waste program director, Amy McAninch, 2019 Town Meeting Article 12 petition co-author, and Eva Phair, a Middlebury Union High School student.