Players earn baseball honors

× Expand Photo provided

CASTLETON | Davis Mikell and Andy Kenosh of the Castleton University baseball team have earned Little East Baseball Athletes of the Week recognition for the week ending March 3. Mikell was named LEC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Kenosh was named Pitcher of the Week.

Mikell continued his absolute scorching-hot start to the 2019 season during the campaign’s second week of games. In three contests, the Williston native recorded seven hits and maintained a batting average above .500. Knocking multiple hits in each game, Mikell was a huge part of Castleton’s comeback-upset-victory at nationally ranked Chapman University on Wednesday. In the 10-7 victory, the junior slapped three hits including a 2-RBI single. To this point in the season, Mikell is slashing at a .478./.520/.652 pace.

Performing strong on the mound, as well, Mikell picked up his second save of the season in the win over the Panthers. Taking the mound in the ninth with a 10-7 advantage, he battled through several difficult at-bats — including multiple extended counts — to set down the side.

Handing the ball to Mikell in the ninth, Kenosh appeared in one contest during the week, securing a crucial hold at No. 16-21 Chapman. The sophomore entered the game with one out in the seventh and a man on first base. While facing his first batter, Kenosh picked off the inherited runner, snuffing out a stolen base attempt. Proceeding to work around a walk, the Rutland native set down four of the next five batters he faced, recording 1.2 scoreless innings.

Appearing in three games in 2019, thus far, Kenosh sports a 0.00 ERA through 5.2 innings and has struck out two.