Police Blotter

DUI on Mountain Top Road

CHITTENDEN | On Sept. 26, at approximately 9:10 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Rutland Barracks where investigating a 911 when they were approached by a motor vehicle on Mountain Top Road, in the town of Chittenden. Troopers identified the operator as, Louise Harrison, 67, of Chittenden. Harrison showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Harrison was subsequently taken into custody, and processed at the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for driving under the influence. Harrison was released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Oct. 15.

South Carolina man cited for DUI

RUTLAND | On Sept. 23, at approximately 12:08 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Main Street in Rutland City for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as, Jeffrey Carter, 55, of Irmo, S.C. Carter showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Carter was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the VSP Barracks in Rutland Town for driving under the influence. Carter was released, on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Oct. 8.

Cornwall man charged in Bristol case

BRISTOL | During the month of September, the Vermont State Police received a complaint about a missing chainsaw and a pistol of an unidentified victim living on Lower Notch Road in Bristol. During the investigation, troopers determined that Dana Bent, 25, of Cornwall, intentionally deprived the victim of his personal property. Bent ultimately sold at least one of the items in an attempt to defraud the victim. Bent was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court criminal division on Nov. 19, to answer the charges.

Paquin to appear in court

FERRISBURGH | On Sept. 26, a trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 for a vehicle inspection decal violation. During the stop, the trooper learned that the operator, Codey Paquin, 26, of Ferrisburgh, was operating his vehicle at a time when his license was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Paquin was taken into custody and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation and ordered to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of “operating after suspension or revocation of license.” Paquin was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 VSA 1223 prohibtions.

Kulak arrested in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH | On Sept. 27, Vermont State Police troopers observed a vehicle operating on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh. Troopers observed the vehicle pull into the JiffyMart gas station, and watched the operator Brandon Kulak, 25, of Ferrisburgh,exit the vehicle. Troopers knew Kulak’s operator’s license was under criminal suspension, and a motor vehicle stop was conducted. While speaking with him, troopers detected signs of impairment. Kulak was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Kulak was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Criminal Court to answer to the charges of DUI 2 and operating after suspension or revocation of license.