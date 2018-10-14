Police Blotter

× Expand VSP photo Olman Lopez

Driver flees New Haven accident scene

FERRISBURGH | On Oct. 10, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks received a “be on the lookout” (BOL) alert for a blue 2013 Jeep Compass that had left the scene of an accident near the intersection of Monkton Road and U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

Troopers located the vehicle and stopped it on Route 7 near the intersection of Greenbush Road.

The operator was identified as Olman Lopez, 47, of Ferrisburgh.

Lopez denied being involved in the accident.

While speaking with Lopez, troopers detected signs of impairment.

Lopez was subsequently screened for driving under the influence and arrested for DUI. Lopez was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing.

An investigation revealed that Lopez failed to yield to traffic on Monkton Road when leaving the parking lot of the Dollar General.

Lopez struck another vehicle’s right rear quarter panel with the front end of his vehicle. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles.

Lopez then fled the scene and continued north of Route 7 where he was located by troopers.

Lopez was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m., to answer to the charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jamie Jennings

Port Henry man cited

FERRISBURGH | On Oct. 5, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the Vermont State Police troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh. During the stop, troopers learned the operator, Jamie Jennings, 41, of Port Henry, N.Y., had a criminally suspended license. Jennings was issued a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later time and date.