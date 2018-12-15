Police Blotter

Arrest made after parking lot accident

NEW HAVEN | On Dec.1, Vermont State Police troopers responded to the parking lot of Tourterelle Restaurant & Inn to investigate a two vehicle crash. David Loveland, 55, of Addison, the operator of one of the vehicles, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Troopers stop 15 drivers for texting

RUTLAND | Vermont State Police troopers conducted saturation patrols around the Rutland area Dec. 4. Troopers focused their attention on individuals who were operating while texting and using a portable electronic device.

While participating in the detail, troopers initiated 15 traffic stops, most for operators who were observed to be texting and using electronic devices while operating. Troopers subsequently issued 11 VCVCs (tickets) and six written warnings.

One operator was screened for possible impairment after troopers observed them consuming alcohol while operating. The operator was found to have been under the legal limit of .08 percent BAC but issued multiple VCVCs.

Man sought for alleged assault

RUTLAND | On Dec. 5, members of the Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police Department attempted to locate Edwin Rodriquez, 43, of Rutland, in connection with in an ongoing case.

Rodriquez had an active warrant for his arrest, pending from an incident on Dec. 3. Troopers observed Rodriquez was a passenger within a vehicle that was parked at the Mobil gas station, located at 2781 U.S. Route 7, in Pittsford.

Rodriquez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland Police Department for processing. Rodriquez was subsequently jailed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility and held without bail.

He was wanted for one count of aggravated domestic assault, in the first degree and one count of violating conditions of release.

Missing plate alerts police

MIDDLEBURY | On Dec. 6, at approximately 10:55 a.m., the Vermont State Police made a motor-vehicle stop on Court Street in Middlebury. A trooper observed the involved vehicle to not have a front license plate.

Police identified the driver as Roger Detko, 54, of Proctor. During the stop, police learned that the driver had an active warrant out of Rutland County. Detko was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

He was later transferred to the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division with the assistance of the Addison County Sheriff’s Department.

VSP investigate two vehicle crash

ADDISON | On Dec. 1, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers were dispatched to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 17 in the town of Addison.

An investigation indicated that Kenneth Beane, of Addison, was traveling west on Route 17 and was slowing down to turn into a local business.

William Sinks, of Weybridge, at the same time was travelling east on Route 17 at a speed estimated to be approximately 50 mph.

Police said Beane failed to see the approaching vehicle and turned left into the business. Sink struck Beane in the passenger side of the vehicle. Beane’s vehicle came to rest just off the roadway while Sinck’s vehicle came to rest up against a residence.

Beane sustained a head laceration and was treated on scene.

This motor vehicle crash is open pending further investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.