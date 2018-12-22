Police Blotter

Burlington driver in court

FERRISBURGH | On Nov. 29, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a gray 2006 Kia Sportage on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh for an equipment violation.

Troopers identified the operator as Mercedes Provost, 26, of Burlington. An investigation revealed that Provost’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Provost was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Jan. 7.

License suspended

BRISTOL | On Dec. 11, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks conducted an investigative motor vehicle stop on Route 116 believing the registered owner was under suspension. The operator was identified as Frederick Goodrich, 32, of Bristol.

Police revealed that Goodrich’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Goodrich was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 4 to answer to the charge of driving while license suspended.

Days Inn armed robbery

RUTLAND TOWN | On Dec. 11 the Vermont State Police in Rutland received a report about an armed robbery at the Days Inn in Rutland Town.

An investigation determined that a thin male, approximately 5’ 8” tall, wearing a maroon in color-hooded sweatshirt and a black in color ski mask, entered the Days Inn and ordered a front desk attendant to provide money. The individual who ordered the money to be provided displayed a crowbar to the attendant.

Cash was provided before the individual left on foot. The attendant was not injured during this incident. Surveillance footage will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Police make stop in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | On Nov. 29, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks made contact with a 1999 Subaru Legacy in the parking lot of the Mobil Gas Station located at 220 Court St. in Middlebury due to possible criminal activity.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Joshua Litch, 21, of Whiting, troopers detected several signs of impairment. Litch was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Litch was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Dec. 17 to answer to the charge of DUI. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department.

Monkton crash investigated

MONKTON | On Dec. 7, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash located on Bristol Road in Monkton.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Anita Oberle was traveling northbound on Bristol Road as Jeffrey Rusik of North Ferrisburgh was traveling southbound on Bristol Road. Police reported that Oberle became disoriented by the lights from other vehicles, subsequently crossing into the southbound lane of travel. Oberle subsequently collided with Rusik’s vehicle.

Neither alcohol nor drugs played a factor in the collision.

DWI drugs stop in New Haven

NEW HAVEN | On Nov. 29, the Vermont State Police (VSP) were participating in a sobriety checkpoint on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven. During the checkpoint, troopers made contact with Fred Seavey, 55, of Barre after he failed to stop at a stop sign. While troopers spoke with Seavey, they detected signs of impairment.

Seavey was screened for DUI and placed under arrest. Seavey was processed for driving while intoxicated drugs. Seavey was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later time.

Whiting man stopped

WALLINGFORD | On Dec. 9, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers from the Rutland barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Wallingford.

Troopers identified the operator as, Adam B. Reed of Whiting. Reed showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Reed was taken into custody, and processed at the VSP Rutland Barracks. Reed was released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Dec. 26.

Orwell man with a firearm

BENSON | On Dec. 6, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a threatening complaint at a residence in the town of Benson.

Through an investigation, troopers learned that Roland Smith, 68, of Orwell, was involved in an argument with a family member which involved a muzzle-loading rifle. Smith was taken into custody and processed at the Castleton Police Department.

A Rutland County Court official was contacted and ordered Smith be released on conditions and to appear in court later.