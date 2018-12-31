Police Blotter

Addison County man stopped

GRANVILLE | A Granville man was stopped by Vermont State Police for allegedly driving while under the influence (DUI).

Mark Hammond was arrested Dec. 14 after troopers were notified of a motor vehicle crash in the town of Pittsfield. During the investigation, troopers learned that Hammond had driven a vehicle on a public highway after a crash occurred.

Hammond exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. He was screened for DUI, taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Hammond was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Jan. 2.

DUI charge in Waltham

WALTHAM | Vermont State Police arrested a Bristol man for an alleged DUI.

Sanchez Perez, 26, was arrested Dec. 14, after troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Waltham after observing a motor vehicle violation.

The vehicle was swerving in and out of the lane of travel. Upon further investigation, troopers suspected that Perez was impaired while in operation of the motor vehicle.

Perez participated in standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Perez was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal Division on Dec. 31 to answer to the charge.

Arrest made for missing front license plate

FERRISBURGH | An Essex Junction man was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly not having a front license plate.

Michael Boylan, 33, was arrested Dec. 15 after troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 near the intersection with Monkton Road in the town of Ferrisburgh, after the target vehicle was allegedly observed to not have a front license plate.

During the course of the motor vehicle stop, troopers reported that Boylan’s license was under criminal suspension in the state of Vermont.

Boylan was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Boylan was later released on a citation to answer the charge of operating after suspension or revocation of license Title 23 VSA674.

Boylan was also issued a written warning for a violation of Title 23 VSA 511 manner of display.

Gun shots in Salisbury

SALISBURY | Vermont State Police arrested a Bristol man for allegedly shooting out another man’s tire over a texting issue.

Cody Greene, 25, was arrested Dec. 16 after troopers from the New Haven Barracks were detailed to Upper Plains Road in Salisbury for a reported suspicious incident.

According to police dispatch, Paul Cowin, 27, of Salisbury, reported hearing loud banging on his door, then the sound of gun shots.

Cowin reported he exited his dwelling and discovered the front left tire on his truck was flat.

A subsequent investigation by troopers revealed that Greene traveled to Cowin’s residence in order to confront him in regards to a texting issue.

Greene did not make contact with Cowin and subsequently caused damage to his vehicle by shooting two rounds into the left front tire. Greene was located and cooperated with troopers, then traveled to the New Haven Barracks.

As a result of the police investigation, Greene was processed and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court Criminal Court to answer to the charges of unlawful mischief and aggravated stalking.