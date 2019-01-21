Police Blotter

EXCESSIVE SPEED CITED

CORNWALL | Aaron Katz, 21, of Pennsylvania was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly speeding.

Troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a 2011 Toyota Prius traveling north on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven at a high rate of speed Jan. 9. The vehicle’s speed was allegedly recorded as 87 mph in a posted 50 mph zone, and a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle.

Katz was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 25, to answer to the charge of excessive speed. Katz was also issued a Vermont civil violation complaint. The fine includes a waiver amount of $388 and two points.

ARREST MADE FOR GOING DOUBLE THE SPEED LIMIT

NEW HAVEN | Vermont State Police arrested Michael Reyes, 28, of South Burlington, for allegedly going 100 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven Jan. 7 after allegedly observing a red Chevrolet Cruz traveling at an estimated speed of 100 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.

While speaking with Reyes, troopers said they detected signs of impairment. Reyes participated in standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, excessive speed and negligent operation.

Reyes was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later date.

DRIVER STOPPED IN FERRISBURG

FERRISBURGH | Grant Manning, 41, of Charlotte, was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly driving under the influence.

Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh after observing several motor vehicle violations. While speaking with Manning, troopers said they detected signs of impairment. Manning participated in standard field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Manning was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division.

MAN ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WITH FIREARM

PITTSFORD | Vermont State Police arrested David R. Flanders, 24, of Pittsford, for allegedly assaulting and recklessly endangering an individual with a firearm.

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported family fight complaint in Pittsford Dec. 29. An investigation revealed that Flanders allegedly assaulted and recklessly endangered another person with a firearm.

Flanders was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail and scheduled to appear at Rutland Superior Court.

BAIL SET IN CURFEW CASE

RUTLAND | Ralph Schneider, 57, of Rutland Town, was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly violating his condition of release.

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks investigated a possible condition of release violation Jan. 5. Troopers were advised, Schneider was in violation of his curfew condition of release. Troopers were allegedly unable to locate Schneider at his court ordered place of residence. Troopers found Schneider staying at a residence in Clarendon and took him into custody for a violation of his court ordered pretrial conditions of release.

Schneider was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Schneider was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center for lack of $30,000 bail.

VERGENNES MAN CITED

NEW HAVEN | Vermont State Police arrested Ornan Mclean, 51, of Vergennes, for allegedly operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2013 Honda CRV on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven Dec. 27. Investigation revealed that, Mclean had allegedly operated the vehicle while his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont.

Mclean was placed under arrest for the violation and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Mclean was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 25 to answer to the charge.

TRUCKER INJURED IN MISHAP

ORWELL | Yvon Leduc, 59, of Salisbury, was injured in an accident that led to Vermont State Police discovering that he was allegedly driving a tractor trailer with a suspended commercial license.

Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 22A south of Cook Road, near Sanford Brook, in Orwell. The operator of the vehicle was transported to Porter Medical Center due to minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Leduc was allegedly driving a tractor trailer hauling a fully loaded tanker of milk south on Route 22A, when he drove off the road to avoid a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle in the wrong lane.

LeDuc’s vehicle exited the western side of the roadway, and rolled over. A check with the DMV indicated LeDuc’s commercial license was under suspension.

WHITING MAN CITED

NEW HAVEN | Vermont State Police arrested Todd Brigham, 28, of Whiting, for allegedly operating a vehicle without a license.

Troopers were advised of a criminally suspended operator that had recently driven to the Jiffy Mart Gas Station located in New Haven. Troopers arrived on scene and an investigation revealed that Brigham had allegedly operated a vehicle while his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont.

Brigham was also found to be in violation of his conditions of release by operating a motor vehicle. Brigham was placed under arrest and later released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 25, to answer to the charges.

SHOPLIFTING REPORTED AT BIG LOTS

RUTLAND TOWN | Rebecca Derusha, 41, of Rutland, was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly shoplifting from Big Lots.

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a reported retail theft at Big Lots located in Rutland Town Jan. 7. The investigating trooper made contact with a Big Lots employee who had confronted a female for shoplifting. An investigation revealed Derusha had allegedly departed the store without paying for her merchandise.

Derusha was issued a criminal citation to appear in court on March 4 to answer to the charge of retail theft.