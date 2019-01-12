Police Blotter

DUI ARREST MADE CHRISTMAS DAY

CORNWALL | A Cornwall man was arrested by Vermont State Police Christmas Day for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

Daniel Cooperrider, 34, was arrested Dec. 25, 2018, after state police responded to the area of Route 125 and Ridge Road in the town of Cornwall for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, identified as of Cornwall, was allegedly traveling west on Route 125 and failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled once. The vehicle was a total loss as a result of the collision.

Troopers said, while speaking with Cooperrider, they detected signs of impairment. Cooperrider was screened for DUI and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Cooperrider was transported to the state police New Haven Barracks for processing where he was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Jan. 14 to answer to the charge of DUI 1.

RUTLAND MAN FLED SCENE

RUTLAND | Vermont State Police arrested a Rutland man Christmas Day for allegedly attempting to allude police.

Christopher Hale, 27, was arrested Dec. 25, 2018, after state police from the Rutland Barracks observed a motor vehicle traveling on North Main Street in Rutland City without any headlights on. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violation Title 23 VSA 1243, “headlights required.”

Troopers caught up to the vehicle and stopped it. Police said, the operator subsequently fled the traffic stop on foot. Troopers identified Hale, and he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of attempting to elude and negligent operation.

OPERATING WITHOUT A LICENSE ARREST MADE

NEW HAVEN | A St. Albans man was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly operating without a license.

Joshua Thibault, 40, was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, after troopers observed a blue Volkswagen Passat traveling north on U.S. Route 7 in the town of New Haven with a defective headlight, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1221(condition of vehicle).

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle for this violation. The operator was identified as Thibault. An investigation revealed that Thibault’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont.

Thibault was transported to the state police New Haven Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 25 to answer to the charge of driving on a suspended license.

ARREST MADE AFTER CRASH

MONKTON | Vermont State Police arrested a Bristol woman who had gone off the roadway for allegedly operating without a license.

Laura Khouri was arrested Jan. 1 after troopers from the New Haven Barracks were detailed to assist the operator of a motor vehicle who traveled off the roadway on Hardscrabble Road near Putty Bed Place in the town of Monkton.

Troopers said they discovered Khouri had gone off the gravel roadway, traveled down an embankment and had come to a position of uncontrolled rest in a moderately wooded area off Hardscrabble Road.

Khouri was not injured as a result of the incident. Icy, slippery road conditions were determined to be a contributing factor to this crash. Subsequent investigation indicated that Khouri’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway had allegedly been criminally suspended.

Khouri was later processed and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Criminal Court on Feb. 25 to answer to the charge of driving while suspended criminal.

DRIVER CITED IN MONKTON

MONKTON | An Essex man was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly operating without a license.

Reid Garrow, 32, was arrested Dec. 26, 2018, after troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a gray 2015 BMW on Silver Street in the town of Monkton. It’s alleged that Garrow had operated the vehicle while his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont.

Troopers said Garrow was also found to be in violation of his conditions of release by operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Garrow was placed under arrest for the above violations and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Garrow was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb. 25 to answer to the charges of driving on a suspended license and violation of conditions of release.

NEEW YEAR'S ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 7

RUTLAND | Vermont State Police responded to a two car accident New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1, troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 at Windcrest Road in Rutland Town. Police said that motorist John Lombard, 59, of Puerto Rico, was stationary at a red traffic light on Route 7’s outside northbound lane as Joan Bennett, 81, of Connecticut, approached from the south.

Bennett was traveling in the same lane and failed to allow adequate braking distance, at which time her 2009 Subaru crashed into the rear of Lombard’s 2018 Nissan. Bennett was found at fault for the crash. The Rutland Town Fire Department assisted at the crash scene. Bennett’s car was removed by a local tow service.

WOMAN CITED FOR NUKE TRESPASS

VERNON | A Vernon woman was cited for an alleged unlawful trespass at the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant by Vermont State Police.

Dawn Carrow, 38, was found by state police at the closed Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Vernon Dec. 29, 2018. According to a press release by Trooper Nader Hashim, “Members of the Vermont State Police responded to Vermont Yankee for a report of an individual who was attempting to open doors to the facility and was walking beyond the fenced perimeter.”

Troopers identified Carrow, and she was issued a citation to appear in court for unlawful trespass. She was escorted away from the property.

HANNAFORD SHOPLIFTER APPREHENDED

RUTLAND TOWN | Vermont State Police cited a Rutland man who allegedly stole from Hannaford.

Karl Kornbrekke, 46, was cited Jan. 2 after troopers from the Rutland Barracks were advised of a male who walked out of Hannaford supermarket in Rutland Town with items he did not pay for. Hannaford’s loss prevention officer was able to recover the items before the male fled the parking lot and they identified the individual as Kornbrekk. State police dispatch issued an all points bulletin for the vehicle.

Kornbrekke was located by state troopers with assistance from the Rutland City Police Department. Kornbrekke was released on citation and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on March 4 to answer to the charge of retail theft.

RIPTON MAN STOPPED ON ROUTE 7

NEW HAVEN | A Ripton man was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) while operating without a license.

Kevin Jackson, 27, was arrested Dec. 31, 2018 after troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven. Troopers identified the operator as Jackson. Troopers said that Jackson’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was civilly suspended in Vermont.

While speaking with Jackson, troopers also said they detected several signs of impairment. Jackson was screened for DUI and subsequently arrested for DUI. Jackson was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Jackson was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on April 1 to answer to the charge of DUI-drug.

SCAM ALERT REPORTED BY VSP

RUTLAND | Troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Rutland Barracks received a report of a possible scam Dec. 31, 2018. The caller identified themselves as working for the Vermont Department of Public Safety and is requesting individuals to pay a bond or be detained by law enforcement officials.

The telephone number involved in the scam is 802-242-2022. Troopers attempted to call this number and were greeted by an answering device identifying as the VSP Rutland Barracks. This phone number is not associated with the police or the VSP Rutland Barracks.

Anyone who receives a call like this from an unknown number identifying as the Department of Public Safety or law enforcement, should contact troopers at the VSP Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 to confirm the validity of the call. Troopers want to remind citizens not to give out personal information over the telephone.

INFO SOUGHT ON STARKSBORO VANDALISM

STARKSBORO | Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a residence on Route 116 Jan. 2 in the town of Starksboro for a report of a vehicle that had been vandalized.

Based on statements obtained from the victim, Mark Long, of Colchester, it is believed that the vehicle was vandalized between the hours of 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 2. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Silva at 802-388-4919.

ARREST MADE FOR OPERATING WITHOUT A LICENSE

WALTHAM | An individual from Moriah, New York was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly operating without a license.

Jamie Jennings was arrested on Dec. 21 after police observed a vehicle being driven north on US Route 7. Police said a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) check revealed the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Waltham to investigate further.

Police subsequently identified the operator as Jennings. DMV records revealed that Jennings’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in Vermont was criminally suspended.

Jennings was subsequently released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on Feb. 4, 2019 to answer to the charge of driving while license suspended-criminal.

DANBY WOMAN STOPPED ON ROUTE 7

NEW HAVEN | Vermont State Police arrested a Danby woman for allegedly operating without a license.

Bobbijo Staples was arrested Dec. 22 after a trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7, near Dog Team Road in New Haven, for an equipment violation.

Police said, during the motor vehicle stop, it was learned that Staples’ license was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Staples was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Staples was later released on a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on Feb. 11, 2019, to answer the charge. Staples was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints.

ONE INJURED IN ROUTE 116 ROLLOVER

BRISTOL | An individual from Bristol was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on Route 116.

Riley McGee was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center Dec. 20 after Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash with injuries on Route 116 in Bristol.

McGee was traveling north on Route 116 prior to the crash. It’s alleged that McGee crossed the centerline and left the traveled portion of roadway. The vehicle became airborne before overturning and coming to rest on its roof. Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in this motor vehicle crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone that may have witnessed the motor vehicle crash is asked to contact the New Haven Barracks.

PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATED

SALISBURY | A Poultney woman was arrested by Vermont State Police after she allegedly violated a protection order.

Dinna Bauer was arrested on Dec. 20 after troopers were notified of a violation of a court order relating to a domestic incident in Salisbury. An investigation revealed that Bauer violated a protection order by contacting the Salisbury victim via mail. Bauer was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court.

DUI BLAMED FOR ACCIDENT

FERRISBURGH | Vermont State Police arrested a Bristol woman for allegedly causing a two vehicle crash while under the influence.

Susan Wry was arrested Dec. 20 after troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7, near the intersection with Little Chicago Road, in the town of Ferrisburgh. The operators of the vehicles involved were uninjured as a result of the crash.

It’s alleged that Wry had been operating in an erratic manner while traveling south on Route 7. Wry subsequently failed to stop and collided with a vehicle driven by Douglas Diehl, of New York. At the time of impact, Diehl was in the process of slowing down due the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 7 and Little Chicago Road.

While speaking with Wry, troopers said they detected several signs of impairment. Wry was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). Wry was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Jan. 7 to answer to the charge of DUI 2 and careless and negligent operation.

DUI ARREST MADE

NEW HAVEN | A New Haven man was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

Austin Wimett-Lafayette was arrested Dec. 22 after a trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 17 near Sawyer Road for an equipment violation. Police said, during the course of the motor vehicle stop, several signs of impairment were observed.

Wimett-Lafayette then underwent a series of field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, Wimett-Lafayette was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Wimett-Lafayette was later released on a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge.

HIGH-SPEED DRIVING REPORTED

SALISBURY | Vermont State Police arrested a Burlington man for allegedly operating without a license following a motor vehicle stop for speeding.

Stephen Furtado was arrested Dec. 23 after a trooper observed a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Route 7, near the intersection with Lotsawater Drive in Salisbury, at a high rate of speed while passing a vehicle.

The target vehicle was recorded at traveling 72 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. A stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Furtado. During the stop, the trooper learned that Furtado’s license was under criminal suspension within Vermont.

Furtado was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Furtado was released on a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division.

VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST

MIDDLEBURY | An individual from New Haven was arrested by Vermont State Police for allegedly operating without a license.

Codey Paquin was arrested Dec. 21 after a trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop on North Pleasant Street, near the intersection with Elm Street, in the Town of Middlebury.

During the stop, the trooper reported that Paquin’s license was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Paquin was also found to be in violation of conditions of release,which stated Paquin could not operate a motor vehicle.

Paquin was issued a citation and was ordered to appear before the Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges on Feb. 4, 2019.