Police Blotter

ABUSE ORDER VIOLATED

RUTLAND TOWN | A Rutland man was arrested by Vermont State Police after he allegedly violated an abuse prevention order for the third and final time.

Zachery Parker, 32, was arrested Jan. 15 after troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported violation of an abuse prevention order complaint in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed that Parker allegedly violated a final abuse prevention order by having a third party relay a threat to the plaintiff.

Parker was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks. Parker was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Superior District Court the next day.

INMATE CITED FOR ASSAULT

RUTLAND TOWN | Vermont State Police issued a citation to a Bennington man for allegedly striking a fellow inmate in the face.

Vermont State Police were contacted by Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility officials Dec. 10, 2018 and told of an assault which occurred between two inmates within the prison.

Through an investigation, probable cause was developed to believe inmate Christopher Hope, 37, committed an offense of simple assault by striking another inmate with his hand causing pain to the victim.

Hope was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on Feb. 25 to answer to the charge of simple assault.

TRUCK STRIKES POLE ON ROUTE 7

LEICESTER | Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7, in the town of Leicester, north of the Leicester Service Center Jan. 16.

Troopers observed a single vehicle, a yellow, 2012 Ford delivery truck, on top the guardrail and against a utility pole. The operator, Jacob Wilcox, 23, of Fair Haven, was uninjured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Wilcox was traveling south bound on the highway. As he motored over a rise, he encountered two northbound vehicles, one passing the other.

In order to avoid a collision, Wilcox swerved to the right and struck the guardrail. The truck came to rest on top of the guardrail and against a utility pole. Green Mountain Power and the Vermont Agency of Transportation were contacted by troopers to assess the damage to the pole and guardrail.

Anyone with information regarding this crash are asked to contact the Vermont State Police in New Haven.

SUSPECT TARGETED BY POLICE

NEW HAVEN | Detectives of the Vermont State Police (VSP) New Haven Barracks received information Nov. 20, 2018 that Russell Bell, 44, of Peacham, Vermont, had communications online with a 14-year-old Addison County female juvenile in which he sent sexually explicit images to her. Police allege Bell also stated that he wanted to meet to engage in various sexual acts with her.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Bell also sent sexually explicit video content on several occasions in an effort to get the teen comfortable with potentially engaging in sexual acts with him.

Troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks, VSP Middlesex Barracks, VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks, members of the U.S. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and an agent of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at a residence in Peacham Jan. 15.

Bell was located at this residence in Peacham and taken into custody without incident. Bell was subsequently transported to the VSP Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

Bell was later arraigned at the Caledonia County Courthouse pursuant to the charges and later released.