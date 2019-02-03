Police Blotter

MAN PASSED OUT IN CAR ARRESTED FOR DUI

LINCOLN | The Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle parked in the middle of Isham Hill Road in the town of Lincoln Jan. 24.

Troopers were informed the operator of the vehicle was passed out in the driver’s seat. Troopers located the operator, Timothy Lyon, 54, of Starksboro. While speaking with Lyon, troopers detected signs of impairment. Lyon was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI).

Lyon was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Lyon was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division on Feb. 11.

NEW HAVEN MAN ARRESTED

NEW HAVEN | Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a black 2008 Saturn Aura Jan. 22 after observing an equipment violation on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven.

The operator was identified as Edward Hannon, 60, of New Haven. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hannon’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was allegedly under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont.

Hannon was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Hannon was released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on March 18.

MIDDLEBURY MAN STOPPED

NEW HAVEN | Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven Jan. 19 after observing the vehicle fail to maintain its lane of travel, as required by Title 23 VSA 1038 (driving roadway laned for traffic).

Troopers made contact with the operator and identified him as Michael Kimball, 59, of Middlebury. While speaking with Kimball, troopers detected several signs of impairment. Kimball was screened for driving under the influence of alcohol and subsequently placed under arrest.

Kimball was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on Feb.4 to answer to the charge of DUI 2.

VEHICLE, TRACTOR COLLIDE ON ROUTE 22A

SHOREHAM | Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a farm tractor on Vermont Route 22A in Shoreham Jan. 18. An investigation revealed Alyssa Lines, of South Burlington, was traveling south on Vermont Route 22 A, when she drove upon a slow moving farm tractor also heading south.

Lines said due to this, she began to pass the farm tractor on the left, and then realized the farm tractor was making a left turn. Lines advised she swerved back into the south bound lane in an attempt to avoid hitting another vehicle, a farm tractor, driven by Gerard Sabourin, of Shoreham, but could not do so in time. Lines received a minor hand injury during this incident and Sabourin was not injured. Lines’ vehicle, a 2011 VW Jetta, was towed from the scene. A Vermont Civil Violation Complaint has triggered a further investigation.

FAMILY ASSAULTED IN ORWELL

ORWELL | Vermont State Police responded to a family fight in Orwell Jan. 18. Upon investigation, troopers learned Kayla Given, 25, of Sanford, had allegedly assaulted household members.

Based on the investigation, Given was charged with two counts of first degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, unlawful mischief and an offense committed within the presence of a child.

The court was contacted and Given was released on conditions; she was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Criminal Court.

TRAFFIC STOP FOR EXPIRED INSPECTION LEADS TO ARREST

RUTLAND | Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a 1999 Dodge Stratus exiting the Westway Mall parking lot with an expired inspection sticker Jan. 18.

A traffic stop was initiated on Marble Street. The operator was identified as Jeffrey Callahan, 32, of West Rutland. Through Department of Motor Vehicle record, it was found that Callahan was operating with a criminally suspended license.

Callahan was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Callahan was later released on citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 25.

ABUSE ORDER VIOLATED

WHITING | Vermont State Police troopers investigated a violation of an abuse prevention order Jan. 14. It was determined that Martin Landon, 47, of Whiting, allegedly violated conditions stated within an abuse prevention order served upon him prior that evening.

Landon was taken into custody by troopers and transported to the New Haven barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in court and released.

DRIVER STOPPED IN BRISTOL

BRISTOL | Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on S. 116 Road in Bristol after observing a motor vehicle violation Jan. 14. Troopers identified the operator as Timothy Edwards, 31, of Bristol.

While speaking with Edwards, troopers detected signs of impairment. Edwards was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. Edwards was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court at a later date.

TROOPERS PURSUE SPEEDER IN NEW HAVEN

NEW HAVEN | Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven.

Troopers said that they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle failed to yield for several miles, while operating at a high rate of speed and in a negligent manner.

The motorist eventually stopped the vehicle on Town Hill Road in New Haven.

Troopers identified the operator as Michael LaFountain, 40, of Bridport. Investigation revealed LaFountain had allegedly operated the motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

LaFountain was placed under arrest for gross negligent operation and attempting to elude police. LaFountain was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division.