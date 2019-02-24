Police Blotter

Charlotte man stopped

FERRISBURGH | On Feb. 10, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh. Troopers identified the operator as Adam Dawson, 24, of Charlotte, Vermont. While speaking with Dawson, troopers detected signs of impairment. Dawson was screened, placed under arrest and processed for DUI. Dawson was later released with citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division on Feb. 25.

Middlebury man had suspended license

MIDDLEBURY | On Feb. 2, Vermont State Police troopers traveling north on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Middlebury and observed a motorist commit a motor vehicle moving violation where signals were required. Troopers made contact with the operator, Andrew Neil, 47, of Middlebury. An investigation of the incident revealed that Neil’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway was under criminal suspension. Neil was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division on April 29.

Mendon man arrested

MENDON | On Feb. 10, troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious complaint in Mendon. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Joshua Norton, 34, had caused physical harm to a family member. Norton was taken into custody, transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks for processing, and subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.

Missing man reported

RUTLAND | On Feb. 5, two troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Rutland Barracks responded to residence in the town of Benson for a report of a missing person. The complainant was reporting Brady Dugan, 24, of Benson, as missing. Further investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox SUV bearing Vermont registration GKW704, went missing around the same time Dugan went missing. The vehicle has since been reported stolen. Troopers from the VSP Rutland Barracks are looking for assistance in locating Brady Dugan to ensure his safety. Brady may also be operating the stolen SUV described above. Anyone who has information pertaining to this contact Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.

Salisbury man gave false name

SALISBURY | On Feb. 5, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Morgan Road in Salisbury after observing several motor vehicle violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Robert Mears, 48, of Salisbury. During the stop, Mears attempted to provide troopers with a false name in an attempt to deflect their investigation. While speaking with Mears, troopers detected signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Mears was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI3, DLS-Criminal, providing false information to law enforcement, and violation of court ordered conditions of release. Mears was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation.

Crown Point man cited

ADDISON | On Feb. 5, Vermont State Police (VSP) troopers were notified of a vehicle off the roadway on Route 17 in the town of Addison. Troopers were unable to locate the vehicle and searched nearby residences; they located the vehicle, as well as the operator, Christopher Putnam, 52, of Crown Point, New York. An investigation revealed Putnam drove off the roadway with a child in the car. Putnam’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. While speaking with Putnam, troopers detected signs of impairment. Putman was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI, DLS-Criminal, reckless endangerment, and negligent operation. Putnam was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Putnam was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division, on Feb. 25.

Drug incidents in Rutland Town

RUTLAND TOWN | On Jan. 21, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Business Route 4 in Rutland Town for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as, Katrina A. Haeger, 31, of Proctor, and the passenger as Laura J. Bishop, 31, of Rutland. Indicators of drug use were observed and troopers seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant. A search of the vehicle yielded multiple drugs to include heroin, cocaine, oxycodone and buprenorphine. Haeger was taken into custody at a later date, and processed at the VSP Rutland Barracks for possession of heroin and regulated drugs. Haeger was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on March 25. Next, on Feb. 8, troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 4 in Rutland Town for an unrelated violation. Troopers observed Bishop to be one of the occupants of the vehicle where she was taken into custody for the Distribution of Cocaine as a result of the search warrant on Jan. 21. Indicators of further drug use were observed and Troopers were granted consent to search the vehicle. A search of one of the vehicles occupants, Matthew R. Solari, 32, of Rutland, yielded two bags of pure fentanyl. Bishop and Solari were both taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. While at the barracks, a consent search of Bishops purse yielded 2 additional baggies of pure fentanyl. Bishop and Solari were released on citations to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on April 8.

Brandon man to appear in court

RUTLAND | On Feb. 13, troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Park Street in Rutland City. An investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, Brandon resident Rodney Kenny’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont was suspended criminally. Kenny was taken into custody and processed at the VSP Rutland Barracks. Kenny was later released with a citation ordering him to appear in the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division, on April 8.