Police find body of missing ice angler

× Expand Photo by Vermont State Police The Vermont State Police used airboats on Lake Champlain to assist in search and rescue efforts of Lee Wiktorski, 61, of Benson. Crews found remains that are believed to be the angler’s on Feb. 13.

Photo by Vermont State Police Lee Wiktorski, 61, of Benson.

ORWELL | State rescue crews recovered what is believed to be the body of ice angler Lee Wiktorski, 61, of Benson, on Feb. 13.

According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) news statement, the crew of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft had spotted an anomaly on the ice of Lake Champlain near Orwell. Next, a VSP Dive Team responded to the location with crews on fanboats.

Sonar picked up a target in the water, and divers entered the lake below the ice layer.

On Feb. 12, the divers located a silver pickup truck matching the description of Wiktorski’s vehicle submerged in about 22 feet of water. The vehicle was empty. Lake currents in the Orwell area made the dive more difficult with visibility near zero, according to the VSP.

First responders searched the surrounding area and shoreline, including with K-9s.

Facing deteriorating conditions including heavy snow, gusting winds and extremely limited visibility, search crews have suspended their efforts for the night before remains were found. A search effort overnight included multiple first responders on the ice in the vicinity of Singing Cedars Landing in Orwell and support from a helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard based in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Search crews also discovered personal effects belongings of Wiktorski on the ice.

The Airranger fanboats used in the search feature 556-horsepower fan-driven engines and are defined by the manufacturer as “buoyant, self-propelled, multi-terrain vehicles that depend primarily on air thrust for propulsion.”

Police continue to ask that anyone with information call the New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919.