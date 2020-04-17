Police report impostor incident

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Police Chief & Local Emergency Management Director Tom Hanley told the Eagle that area authorities are investigating a police impostor in the Middlebury area.

“We’ve heard reports that individuals in other areas are posing as law enforcement people, stopping cars, approaching people and telling them they are in violation of the Governor’s orders,” he said. “The other night, a Middlebury woman was pulled over while driving home from work by a male who identified himself as a ‘trooper’ and told her she was out after the governor’s curfew and demanded to see her papers and wanted to know the reason she was out.”

Hanley told the Eagle that the incident occurred within the town limits of Middlebury.

“We are jointly investigating this with the Vermont State Police since the person identified himself as being with the State Police. We have no reason to believe that this person is a police officer or trooper but an impostor,” Hanley said.

Hanley noted that the police aren’t going to stop motorists as the incident indicated.

“There is no ‘Governor’s Curfew’ and the police aren’t going to stop you and tell you that you are in violation of the governor’s orders,” he added.

“Middlebury officers and Vermont State Police troopers are in uniform and drive clearly marked police cars. Officers work in uniform. If you are stopped at all it will be for a significant traffic violation, not a governor’s order violation. If you experience this, please call the police immediately. If you are on such a stop, call police dispatch at the time if you can for verification. You will not be stopped by police dressed in plain clothes or an unmarked car.”

Hanley stressed that both the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the FBI encourage the reporting of fraud.

“I strongly encourage anyone who comes across something suspicious to report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov or to the Vermont Attorney General,” Hanley said. ■