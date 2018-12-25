Police stop MUMS gun plot

× Expand MPD file photo Middlebury Police and school authorities uncovered a student plan which included bringing guns to the Middlebury Union Middle School that would have been taken from the home of one of the students relatives.

MIDDLEBURY | A would-be school shooting was thwarted by law enforcement authorities Dec. 18 at the Middlebury Union Middle School (MUMS).

MUMS, which includes seventh and eighth grades classes, serves several Addison County towns in the Middlebury area.

Middlebury Police officials said that the threat is no longer imminent and students, faculty and staff are safe.

A police statement last week indicated that two male students, both age 14, whose names are not being released because they are minors, were involved in the alleged plot.

“...Plans to carry out this (would-be shooting) were detailed and specific,” according to a Middlebury police statement released on Dec. 18.

Police and school authorities uncovered the plot which included bringing guns to school taken from the home of one of the relatives of the the two teens.

During the course of the incident, an extreme risk order was secured by Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans to remove the guns from the house of one of the plotter’s relatives.

An anonymous parent told the Eagle Tuesday that one of the teen suspects was taken to Porter Medical Center for psychiatric help. Also, the parent reported that widespread rumors at the school Monday tipped students that something on campus was under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

A news conference by the Middlebury Police Thomas Hanley was planned for Dec. 19 as the Eagle went to press.