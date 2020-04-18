Porter accepting donations, masks

× Expand Photo provided VT-041820-Porter-donations-and-masks-N95_WEB UVM Porter Medical Center in Middlebury is collecting specialized N95 respirator masks for local medical workers.

MIDDLEBURY | Philanthropy continues to play a key role in bolstering UVM Porter Medical Center’s (PMC) position of strength, according to the hospital’s officials and medical staff. The hospital remains on the front lines of combating the devastating local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many community members have asked how they can contribute financially, so we’ve established the PMC COVID-19 Response Fund,” according to the hospital website.

Donations to this fund will have an immediate impact on COVID-19-related needs of PMC patients, families and staff.

Examples include the purchase of iPads or similar tablets so residents at Helen Porter Health and Rehab Center can connect “virtually” with loved ones, securing crucial personal protective equipment (PPE) for caregivers, as well as other emerging needs.

Face masks are also be requested by hospital staffers.

N95 MASKS: Porter is collecting specialized N95 respirator masks for medical workers. These masks are federally regulated and provide very efficient filtration of airborne particles. N95 masks are often used in construction and industrial type jobs, household projects, as well in the health care environment. So far, Porter has collected over 600 from many generous community members, but the facility needs more.

HAND-SEWN MASKS: In order to build a strategic reserve, in keeping with the CDC’s guidance that fabric masks are a crisis response option when other supplies have been exhausted, Porter is now accepting donations of hand sewn masks. See the PMC Hand Sewn Mask Donation webpage for specific instructions with links to the pattern on Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center website.

N95 and hand sewn masks can be left at the front door of Round Robin Upscale Resale Thrift Shop in the Middlebury Marble Works plaza Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or mailed to Round Robin 211 Maple St , No. 28 Middlebury, Vermont 05753.

To donate online see: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/2qf3/n?vid=6y0o6. ■