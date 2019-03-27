Porter looks ahead to a bright future

As reported elsewhere in this issue of the Eagle, officials of Porter Medical Center announced the appointment of Dr. Seleem Choudhury as the hospital’s new president/chief operating officer as of June 1. Choudhury replaces Fred Kniffin, M.D., who has led Porter since 2016.

Photo courtesy of N.E. Vermont Regional Hospital Dr. Seleem Choudhury.

We applaud Porter’s choice of Dr. Choudhury to head the hospital. He appears to be the ideal person to build upon the good reputation of Porter which has been caring for Addison County residents since 1925.

Choudhury’s professional resume is astonishing: for a man who started out as nurse with the U.K. National Health Service he advanced in his career and service, now with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice and an MBA. There is no better candidate for the job, with both health care and management experience, to help shepherd Porter into the new decade of the ‘20s.

As Dr. Choudhury said in a recent UVM-Porter news statement, “I am truly honored to have been selected to lead the UVM Health Network-Porter Medical Center and I am very much looking forward to getting to know the staff, providers and community in the months and years ahead, as well as to work with a strong team of senior leaders and managers to advance the mission of Porter and the UVM Health Network.”

“Dr. Choudhury’s understanding of health care issues from the ground floor up will be an asset when it comes to Porter’s aims in n transforming our health care system to “one that focuses on addressing all of the barriers to better health that our patients may encounter, instead of just treating illness.”

Dr. Choudhury’s experience and many awards should be noticed and noted, but now it’s time to let him quietly go about his new tasks and responsibilities.

Welcome to our community, Dr. Choudhury!

— The Eagle