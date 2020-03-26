Porter Medical: cutting back on visiting

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-032820-Coronavirus-hospital-policy1 The current coronavirus pandemic scare has affected visitors to the UVM-Porter Medical Center and Helen Porter nursing facility.

MIDDLEBURY | The current coronavirus pandemic has disrupted everyday life in Vermont. Last week, UVM-Porter Medical Center officials announced a new visitor policy in light of the virus panic.

The new hospital visitor policy, while temporary, reflects the new, altered reality.

Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-032820-Coronavirus-hospital-policy2

Officials said the staff is temporarily not allowing visitors who meet the following criteria:

Have flu-like symptoms: runny nose, fever, cough, or respiratory congestion.

Have traveled to high-risk areas in the past 14 days.

Have had close contact with an individual who is currently being tested, in quarantine or was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Are under the age of 16.

Patients may only receive visits from the same two people throughout their stay. Emergency Department & Urgent Care patients are only allowed one visitor.

In addition, a new Helen Porter nursing home “welcoming policy” was also issued last week until further notice:

“Limited visitation may be granted under certain circumstances, such as acute end-of-life situations, or when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care. These cases will require consultation with our in-house providers, Dr. Fromhold or Margaret Young, APRN, in conjunction with our facility Administrator, Mary Jane Nottonson, taking into consideration current clinical and safety reasons for our residents and staff,” according to a March 16 news announcement.

Helen Porter officials said that the visitor restriction is based on recommendations from both the Center for Disease Control and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as the University of Vermont Health Network and Porter Medical Center. ■