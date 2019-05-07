Porter names new CMO

UVM Health Network photo Practice headshots for Porter Women's Health. Dr. Anna Benvenuto

MIDDLEBURY | UVM Health Network Porter Medical Center in Middlebury has announced the appointment of Dr. Anna Benvenuto as its new chief medical officer (CMO).

Benvenuto will replace Dr. Carrie Wulfman who announced her resignation from this post in order to focus on her work as a primary care physician in Brandon and as Porter’s regional physician leader for the UVM Health Network.

Benvenuto joined the Porter Medical Staff in 2012 as and OB/GYN specialist and continues to care for patients at the Porter Women’s Health practice, while also serving as the medical director of specialty services. Additionally, she is on the clinical faculty at the UVM College of Medicine.

Benvenuto is a 2000 graduate of Middlebury College and earned her medical degree at the UVM College of Medicine in 2008, where she also completed her OB/GYN Residency, including serving as the administrative chief resident.

Dr. Fred Kniffin, announced the appointment in a memo to the hospital staff. “I am pleased to announce that Dr. Anna Benvenuto will be our next chief medical officer. Many of you already know Anna through the work she has done as a member of our Porter Women’s Health group to create a wildly successful service line. Anna’s intelligence, enthusiasm and work ethic have distinguished her in our organization as a natural physician leader. The number one job of the CMO is to continually raise the bar of quality for our patients. Dr. Wulfman leaves big shoes to fill –I am confident that Dr. Benvenuto will rise to the occasion,” he said.