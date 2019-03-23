Preview of spring tennis

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury senior captain Peter Martin and his teammates opened the spring season of tennis play with a pair of matches on March 9.

MIDDLEBURY | Earning its third NCAA title a season ago, the Middlebury men’s tennis team has no plans of easing up as it welcomes back a championship-tested lineup this season. The 2019 team is ready to get back to the pinnacle following its sixth-straight 20-plus win season a year ago, setting a program single-season record with 25 wins (25-4).

The Panthers are guided by eighth-year head coach Bob Hansen, a two-time NESCAC Coach of the Year (2013-14, 2014-15). The veteran mentor brings back a squad in 2018-19, loaded with youth and postseason experience.

Leading this year’s group will be senior captains Lubomir Cuba and Noah Farrell.

Cuba has been atop the Panther singles lineup for the last two years. He claimed the program’s first NCAA singles crown and was selected as the NESCAC Player of the Year in 2016-17. Cuba enters this spring with a 55-11 mark after a 3-1 record last fall. He is a two-time All-American as a singles player and two-time All-NESCAC selection.

A mainstay near the top of the lineup last year, Farrell enters the spring with a career record of 84-29 with an 11-3 record last fall. The 2016 NESCAC Player of the Year and 2015 Rookie of the Year, he is a three-time NCAA Tournament participant and a 2016 All-American. Farrell also won the 2015 USTA/ITA Small College Singles Championship, becoming the first singles player in the program’s history to accomplish the feat.

With the graduation of two Panthers in the middle of the lineup, sophomores Nate Eazor and Andre Xiao will battle for those spots. Eazor recorded a 19-9 mark a season ago mainly against the No. 5 player for the opposition. He also saw playing time in the third and fourth spots. Xiao anchored the bottom spot during much of last spring, recording a 20-10 record during his first year, including a 15-7 mark during dual matches. He was a perfect 5-0 at No. 5 and was 8-6 in the sixth spot.

The other two places in the lineup will be up for grabs with many experienced players battling for matches. Juniors Alex Vanezis (17-9) and Weston Brach (7-5) both saw extended playing time in those positions, while classmate Aleksandr Samets, senior captains Cole Sutton and Peter Martin, along with sophomores Adam Guo and Thorne Gregory will all look for court time.