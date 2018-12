× Expand Photo by Asiya Korepanova

MIDDLEBURY | New Century-New Voices is a new music series hosted by Middlebury College’s visiting assistant professor of music Matthew Evan Taylor. The series highlights contributions of women and people of color to music. Opening night, on Friday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m., will feature music by Taylor and his mentors. Free in Robinson Hall of the Mahaney Arts Center.