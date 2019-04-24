Professor sought after making threats

Photo courtesy of the Castleton Spartan Threats made: Professor Melissa Gorton

CASTLETON | On April 17, officials at Castleton University were alerted of a potential threat by nursing faculty member Melissa Gorton.

According to a statement by campus Director of Public Safety Keith Molinari, he reviewed an video recording of Gorton allegedly making specific threats of violence against targeted members of the Castleton community.

“The recording is suspected to be up to two weeks old,” according to Molinari.

Last week, Castleton faculty, staff and students were alerted of the potential threat through an on-campus emergency alert system.

“Castleton’s Emergency Management Team is coordinating a response with regional law enforcement, who are further investigating,” Molinari noted.

Castleton University has asked students and staff to call 911 if they see a nursing faculty member accused of making violent threats toward members of the school community.

Molinari said that the employee accused of making the threats was identified as Gorton. He directed everyone to call 911 if she is seen on or off campus.

A photograph of the professor was made available by the Castleton Spartan student newspaper via Twitter.

Gorton’s is a clinical professor of nursing at Castleton and also teaches online courses. Before coming to Vermont, Gorton was in the faculty at the Memorial College of Nursing in Albany, New York.