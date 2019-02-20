Property rights under fire, say panel

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Lynn Edmunds (left), host Don Chioffi (center), and Hal Shurtleff (right) discussed Vermont property rights on the PEGTV program “Straight Talk” last week.

RUTLAND | New England radio talk show host Hal Shurtleff, founder of Camp Constitution in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, visited Rutland on Feb. 12 to sound the alarm about Vermont’s threatened private-property rights.

Shurtleff was a special guest on PEGTV’s “Straight Talk”.

On the television program, hosted by former State Rep. Don Chioffi, Shurtleff was joined by property rights advocate Lynn Edmunds. Edmunds has been fighting to make the Wallingford Planning Commission more transparent, especially implementation of United Nations Agenda 21 action items.

Shurtleff explained that Agenda 21, a document created at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit in 1992, is being adopted by planning commissions on the local level in the Green Mountain State and elsewhere.

Shurtleff said that the 1992 U.N. summit proposed more centralized controls of land development on the local level. The planning is dictated, not by the stakeholders involved such as landowners and other citizens, but by outside interests.

“I started connecting the dots when I was a soldier in Germany,” Shurtleff told Chioffi. “A friend of mine loaned me a book about the U.N. which, at the time, I didn’t know much about... .” Shurtleff said that his intensive study of the U.N. Charter revealed that it is “diametrically opposed” to the U.S Constitution especially regarding the rights of men and women.

Shurtleff outlined how Agenda 21 action items are finding their way to local planning commissions. He noted that while many Vermont planning commissions instill what they think are benign controls over local residents, they are instead implementing an internationalist, environmental agenda which ends up restricting American rights in the end.

Of special concern to both Shurtleff and Lynn Edmunds is a more vigorous effort to dovetail Agenda 21 ideas into Vermont’s Act 250 land use and planning law. Established in 1970, Act 250 is now under serious consideration for updated revisions. Edmunds said he became concerned when he saw the Wallingford Planning Commission moving ahead with plans without getting residents involved in the process.

“I noticed all the changes in town from 50 years ago,” Edmunds said. “What jumped out at me was Wallingford’s old town plan which was 78 pages long… And there was language in it that cited citizen involvement regarding voting on zoning regulations. But over time we’ve been desensitized to all this government over reach. We discovered local citizens didn’t have a role in the new town plan... We had voted by Australian ballot in the past, so we had to petition for the ballot to be reinstated once again.”

Edmunds said that land-use planning changes and restrictions in the town were always kept at a distance, just out of reach.

“Fifty years ago I think this parallel government began which pushed people away from voting on regulations,” he added. “Only special interest groups are controlling the process of land use and regulations now. .. .”

Note: A longer version of this story first appeared on True North Reports online.