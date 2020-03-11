Public comment wanted on U.S. Forest Service plan

MIDDLEBURY | Staff on the Manchester and Rochester-Middlebury Ranger Districts of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, have been working to develop a strategy that will prioritize investments and recommend changes in the operations or maintenance of developed recreation sites and facilities to contribute to the sustainability of the forest’s recreation program into the future.

The Recreation Facility Strategy, which includes the Recreation Site Analysis (RSA), is intended to reduce operations and maintenance costs, and maximize public benefits, while balancing social, economic, and environmental factors.

“The forests have been working since 2016 to develop a proposal for a sustainable recreation program,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests. “We finally have a proposal and are looking forward to engaging with our stakeholders on next steps.”

The Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests held a public meeting /open house at the Manchester and Rochester-Middlebury (MRM) Ranger Districts on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Rochester-Middlebury Ranger District Office located at 99 Ranger St. in Rochester.

“We are looking for information, comments, and other assistance from Federal, State, and local agencies, and other individuals or organizations that have an interest in or could be affected by the proposed RSA management actions,” according to Sinclair. “Specific comments are the most useful for the identification of issues to the proposed RSA management actions.”

Comments will be collected and accepted from the public meeting/open house through Wednesday, March 11.

The Recreation Facility Strategy is not a decision document. Some proposed management actions may require a level of environmental analysis through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). There will be an opportunity for continued public engagement through the NEPA process. ■