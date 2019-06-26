Puccinelli receives All-American honors

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College women’s tennis player Christina Puccinelli from New York City, has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American At-Large First Team.

Puccinelli is 14th student-athlete in Middlebury’s history to achieve the accolade, the third this year and the 10th since 2014. Puccinelli guided the Panthers to a single-program record 19 wins (19-3) in 2019 and the program’s fourth-consecutive NCAA Semifinal appearance.

Puccinelli graduated with a 3.99 grade point average as a mathematics major at Middlebury and was the co-salutatorian of the 2019 graduating class. She was selected as the 2018 NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

The two-time All-NESCAC honoree concluded this season with a team-high 21 wins (21-4) and a 14-2 mark in No. 3 position.

The 2017 All-American wrapped up her career with 11 wins in her last 13 completed matches.

Puccinelli finished with an impressive 69-24 record during her career individually as a Panther, ranking ninth in the ITA Northeast Region and 24th nationally.