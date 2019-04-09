Rabid coyote attacks in Salisbury

× Expand Public domain photo by Tom Koerner/USFWS Coyote attack: “In many human attack incidents, it turns out that the offending coyote was being fed by people,” according to the Humane Society of the U.S.

MIDDLEBURY | Priscilla and George Gilman of Salisbury were admitted to University of Vermont — Porter Medical Center in Middlebury after they were bitten by a rabid coyote on April 1.

Several news reports noted that Mrs. Gilman was bitten on the right arm and left leg while Mr. Gilman was bitten on the right leg. This information was confirmed when The Eagle talked with Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.

Photo provided by State of Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter: “The Gilmans case was pretty serious; it was enough to draw blood. Plus the animal attacked repeatedly.”

The couple, both in their 70s, received four rabies shots following the attack.

Both Porter and Vermont Game Warden Dale Whitlock reported that the 40 pound animal was rabid after a state lab test was conducted.

Mrs. Gilman told Fish & Wildlife personnel that the coyote charged her and her husband as they were returning to the house after leaving their backyard barn. She reported that her husband kicked the coyote in the head, but the animal lunged and started biting, according to Porter. Mr. Gilman then grabbed a shotgun in the house and when the animal returned, fired at point-blank range killing it.

Whitlock visited the Gilmans a short time after they were attacked. He took the coyote carcass to the Health Department for rabies testing.

“The Health Department made the rabies test for us and they gave us the results today,” Porter told The Eagle on April 3. “The coyote was rabid and it smelled a bit ‘skunky’ (meaning it was likely bitten by a rabid skunk).

“The Gilmans seem like they are doing well,” he added. “They are getting a series of shots; thankfully, the rabies shots procedure has gotten much better compared to years ago. Coyotes don’t get rabies all that often, and while attacks are not unknown, they are very rare in Vermont.

“We’ve had two or three incidents going back to the 1990s. Two in 1991 and one in 2004. In those cases, all three folks were injured but survived. The Gilmans case was pretty serious; it was enough to draw blood. Plus the animal attacked repeatedly. While this was serious, there’s no reason to worry or avoid the woods. This is very rare and coyotes are important part of Vermont’s ecosystem. If you see an aggressive animal, please call a warden.” Porter said.

According to a paper presented at the 2004 North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference, “In the absence of the harassment of coyotes practiced by rural people, urban (and suburban) coyotes are losing their fear of humans, which is further worsened by people intentionally or unintentionally feeding coyotes. In such situations, some coyotes have begun to act aggressively toward humans, chasing joggers and bicyclists, confronting people walking their dogs and stalking small children.”

The Washington, D.C. based Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) claims that more people are killed by wild golf balls and errant wine corks than are bitten by coyotes during any given year.

“Often, coyote attacks are preventable by modifying human behavior and educating people about ways to prevent habituation,” according to the HSUS. “In many human attack incidents, it turns out that the offending coyote was being fed by people. In many other instances, people were bitten while trying to rescue their free-roaming pet from a coyote attack. Less often, people are bitten by cornered coyotes, or even more rarely, rabid coyotes.”

The organization’s controversial Project Coyote, based in California, seeks to stop the “hidden war” on coyotes through state-by-state legislative action.

Regarding another Salisbury-related news story connected to Fish & Wildlife, Commissioner Porter told The Eagle that the future of the Salisbury Fish Hatchery is looking promising. The hatchery had been on the chopping block in the governor’s recent budget plan. But opposition to the closure got immediate attention in the media.

“The House is approving the budget to keep the Salisbury Hatchery open and operating using license fees as well as money from the general fund. While it doesn’t resolve the water quality issue, we have hopes that in a few years it will be fixed,” Porter said.