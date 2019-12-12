Railroads of the past live on

Photo by Lou Varricchio Railroad Archives Middlebury College archives information for nearly 75 railroads, in addition to the Rutland Railroad. Pictured: Joseph Watson examines engineering blueprints in 2018.

MIDDLEBURY | The mighty Rutland Railroad was one of America’s greatest railways until its contentious demise in 1963 brought on by a labor strike.

Middlebury College’s Special Collections, housed in the Davis Family Library’s lower level, has become the home to both the railroad’s historic record of corporate annual reports, board meeting minutes, correspondence, train schedules, tickets, tariffs, and other ephemera, along with a collection of photographs which document the rise and fall of one of America’s finest jewel-in-the crown railroads.

The archives, conceived by Middlebury College’s Hans Raum, also contain information for nearly 75 railroads, in addition to the Rutland Railroad.

Middlebury College’s Joseph Watson is the preservation manager and archives associate of the Special Collections. He is the shepherd in the hills, so to speak, watching over his flock of the rare and unusual. But the railroad material is just a small part of Special Collections.

“I monitor the environment of the collection, work with various researchers, and keep it active and a living thing,” Watson told the Eagle last year. “We think it’s the best way for you to make sense of the stories and events of the past.”

No white gloves are needed in Special Collections.

The college team encourages interested parties to seek out “intimate and hands-on interactions” with the rare documents and objects in its archives.

In addition to the Rutland Railroad archives, Middlebury’s Special Collections has an amazing archive of rare manuscripts, books, maps, an ancient recipe for beer from the time before Christ, American folk-music recordings, various college documents, selected honor student theses, valuable objects related to Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden Pond” (including fragments of the author’s original cabin), pop artist Andy Warhol’s Index, a miniature Bible, and a micro-sized Koran.

There are two portions of the collection: thousands of photos documenting the landscape of rails, depots, signals, and mile markers, and corporate documents and albums going back to the 19th century.

The Rutland Railroad made a big impact on the nation beyond the borders of Vermont. It was a model railroad by the late 1800s.

Included in the collection are fragile, fading engineering blueprints depicting everything from signal lights to exhaust pipes.

Among the various documents is a logbook documenting the firing and rehiring of an employee for insubordination. Such a thing-provides a day-to-day look at the human side of a Vermont company.

The predecessor of the Rutland Railroad, the Rutland & Burlington Railroad, was chartered in 1843 and completed the first railroad here in 1849. By 1867, the Rutland Railroad was chartered as the R&B’s successor.

There are many reasons for preserving Vermont’s rail history, just as a rebirth and reinvestment in railways is taking place in our own backyard, especially seen in downtown Middlebury’s rail improvements now underway. ■