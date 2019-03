× Expand RCHS photo Executive Director Beth Saradarian and canine pal Buddy at the Rutland County Humane Society.

PITTSFORD | Members of the Pittsford-based Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) Board of Directors have announced that Beth Saradarian has been selected as the organization’s new executive director.

According to the seven-member volunteer board, Saradarian has been with RCHS for the past 15 years and served in various roles involving animal care, adoptions, volunteers, events and community outreach and humane education.

“Most recently she was named acting executive director after the prior ED resigned from the position. Beth has worked hard during this period to move the shelter forward. Her longevity with the organization and passion for the shelter made her the obvious choice for the position,” according to RCHS Board President Craig Arsenault.

Saradarian is a former employee of Dun and Bradstreet in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Her professional experience is in sales, marketing, product management, data entry and online services. Saradarian has also done work with Homeward Bound of Addison County.