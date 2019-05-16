Remodelers, rental units in the crosshairs

Vermont legislators are determined to get a grip on rental resources as well those home remodelers working across the state.

We’ve heard many stories about fly-by-night handymen (and women) who promise everything from a new kitchen to a new roof and then fail to either complete the job or do a good job.

S163, a new state bill, is in the spotlight this week; it has to do with contractors and rental housing: one section of the bill will create more comprehensive oversight over rental housing and another section of S.163 will register home remodelers.

According to state capital reporter Guy Page, both bills are on the “committee fast track” this week. And this week could also be the final gathering of the winter-spring 2019 Vermont Legislative session, so lawmakers are determined to wrap it up.

Page told the Eagle last week that S163 is scheduled for review this week by two House committees, Commerce and Economic Development and Appropriations.

“The bill,” Page tells us, “creates a state rental housing data base, including all inspections conducted by local health officers. These reports will be on the public record. Fines for violations of housing codes will double, and unpaid violations will be pursued in superior court. It also initiates study of a ‘comprehensive system for the professional enforcement of state rental housing and health laws, including an option for a state government-run system.’ S.163 will require every municipality to provide the state with a year’s worth of inspection information.”

S163 will also require home remodelers to register (for a fee) with the state office of Professional Regulation and offers “voluntary” certification in areas of expertise. Also included are outline proposals, as well as contracts and billing practices for contractors to use with customers.

Not everyone’s happy about S163 since it adds more even more regulations and a fee (aka a tax) through Montpelier’s back door.

— The Eagle