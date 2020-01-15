Rep. Peter Reed seated in O-W-Addison District

Photo provided Peter Reed Independent Rep. Peter Reed represents a portion of Addison County in the State House.

GRANVILLE | After five months being vacant, Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Peter Reed (I) to fill the Orange-Washington-Addison House District seat. Reed follows August 2019 resignation of Independent Rep. Ben Jickling.

“Peter understands the importance of economic development and growing our economy to address our state’s challenges, and those of the communities he’ll represent,” said Scott. “I believe his experience will bring an important perspective to the House and I look forward to working with him this session.”

Scott said that Reed has lived in Braintree since 2014, following a 35-year career in banking and securities in Puerto Rico, Chicago, New York and Connecticut.

“I am honored to have been selected from a strong field of candidates, and appreciate the opportunity given to me by the governor,” said Reed.

Reed graduated from Earlham College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and received his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

In keeping with tradition, Scott appointed an Independent to a seat vacated by an Independent. ■