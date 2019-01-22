Rep. Welch declines pay, but not senators

× Expand Photo provided Unlike Vermont’s U.S. senators, Vermont Congressman Peter Welch has declined pay during the shutdown of the U.S. government. Pictured: Welch visiting Addison County veterans in 2017.

MONTPELIER | Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vermont) is among the estimated 70 members of Congress who have declined pay during the shutdown of the U.S. government, according to a Jan. 10 CNN story and a recent email exchange between Rep. Welch and a Chelsea, Vermont, constituent.

Neither Sen. Bernie Sanders nor Sen. Patrick Leahy are listed by CNN as having declined payment.

Press statements by Leahy and Sanders both protest the furloughing of federal workers in Vermont but do not indicate an intention to decline their own pay. The 70 who have done so are split fairly evenly along party lines. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing a New York district across Lake Champlain, also is declining pay.

“I have suspended my pay for the duration of the shutdown,” Welch wrote constituent Vaughn Hadley Jan. 10 in a detailed letter about the shutdown, in response to an inquiry from the Chelsea resident. Welch’s letter in its entirety reads:

When many U.S. House and Senate Democrats, including Chuck Schumer of New York, voted for the Secure Fences Act of 2006, both Sens. Leahy and James Jeffords of Vermont voted no, as did Rep. Bernie Sanders. Rep. Welch’s first term began in 2007.