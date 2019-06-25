Report: Addison County among most expensive places

× Expand Photo provided Vermont is the ninth most expensive state for rural (nonmetro) areas and the 16th most expensive state in the nation for renters. Pictured: Middlebury’s South Village apartments.

ADDISON | A new report reveals that, in order to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment at the Fair Market Rent in Vermont, renters will have to earn $22.78 an hour, or $47,375 annually. It also found Addison County among the state’s most expensive places to live.

Graphic: National Low Income Housing Coalition & the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition Vermont is the ninth most expensive state for rural (nonmetro) areas and the 16th most expensive state in the nation for renters.

“With over 76,214 renter households, Vermont has the sixth largest affordability gap for renters of any state in the nation,” according to “Out of Reach: The High Cost of Housing.”

The study was jointly released last week by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.

The complex reasons why salaries are low in Vermont were not included in the report. Also not included in the report are the underlying economic and policy related reasons why rents are high in the state.

According to the report, the average renter in Vermont earns $13.40 an hour, which is $9.38 less than the hourly wage needed to afford a safe, decent place to live.

“They can afford just $697 a month for their housing costs, while the average statewide Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,184 a month and $945 a month for a one-bedroom,” the report states. “Vermont’s one-bedroom Housing Wage is $18.18 an hour.”

The study reports that at Vermont’s current minimum wage of $10.78, a wage earner must have 2.1 full-time jobs or work 85 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment and have 1.7 full-time jobs or work 67 hours per week to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.

“In no state, even those where the minimum wage is above $7.25, can a minimum wage renter working a 40-hour week afford a modest two-bedroom rental home,” according to “Out of Reach.”

Additionally revealed in the “Out of Reach report is that Vermont is the ninth most expensive state for rural (nonmetro) areas and the 16th most expensive state in the nation for renters.

“The housing wage in the greater metropolitan area of Burlington is $29.69, fully $6.91 an hour higher than the state average,” according to the report. “Someone with a disability living on Supplemental Security Income can only afford $247 a month, leaving them $937 short for a two-bedroom and $698 short for a one-bedroom rental.”

Addison County was the third the most expensive places to live in the state based on the housing wage after Chittenden and Washington counties.