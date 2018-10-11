Rescue row

× Expand LCMM photo

On Oct. 6, the Champlain Longboats Program at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum held its annual James Wakefield Rescue Race. The race is named after James Wakefield responsible for the rescue of the passengers and crew of the the schooner “General Butler” on Dec. 9, 1876, after it crashed into Burlington’s breakwater during a winter gale. Over 160 youth from area schools, as well as from Massachusetts and Maine, participated. The 25 and 32-foot boats were built by Vermont students at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Ferrisburgh.