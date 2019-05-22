Residents voted on festival T-shirt design

× Expand Images provided Three 2019 Festival-On-The-Green T-shirt designs were voted on by Middlebury residents.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Summer Festival On-The-Green celebrates its 41st season this year. Look for the festival under the big white tent next to St. Stephen’s Church during the week of July 7-13 . During nearly four-plus decades as a top attraction on the arts calendar in Vermont, the festival has showcased artists with long resumes, up-and-comers, quiet solo acts and lively bands, and never an admission fee.

For the seventh year, the downtown festival has partnered with students from Lisa Rader’s Design & Illustration Program at the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center to create a T-shirt design.

The Middlebury Festival Committee reviewed 15 designs and narrowed the selection to three: “Energy & Organic Essence,” “Keep the Music Flowing,” and “Song from the Sun & Moon.” The community was invited to cast a vote for this year’s design. Voting remained open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

The festival has once again distinction as a Vermont Chamber of Commerce Top 10 Summer Event.

Featured 2019 performers will include the Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Windborne, Bon Débarras, the Small Glories; Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, Joe Davidian Trio featuring Amber DeLaurentis, Matt Flinner Trio, OKAN, Lowdown Brass Band, Soule Monde, Big Night and the Vermont Jazz Ensemble Big Band Street Dance, complete with swing dance instruction by Jim Condon.

The “Brown Bag” noontime series returns with Rik Palieri, Jon Gailmor, No Strings Marionette Company, Mime Chris Yerlig and Magician Tom Verner.