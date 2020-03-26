Retailers, grocers call for needed action

× Expand Photo courtesy Hannaford VT-032820-Grocers-call-for-action Area grocery stores such as Hannafords and Shaw’s in Middlebury are open to provide a designated time for vulnerable populations to shop or provide curbside delivery to ensure the safest condition possible for them to acquire the products they need.

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association (VRGA) has issued an urgent call to action for all retailers remaining open to provide designated hours for vulnerable populations to shop or provide curbside delivery to ensure the safest condition possible for them to acquire the products they need.

Middlebury’s Hannaford, located on U.S. Route 7 (Court Street) and Shaw’s on Washington Street are are providing special designated hours

At Hannaford, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.will be in place starting March 24, according to VRGA President Erin Sigrist.

Hannaford officials later announced, that all stores will offer dedicated shopping hours for people age 60 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

Stores will open early from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday to service this vulnerable population and allow a less crowded shopping environment, which enables better social distancing.

In addition, Middlebury’s Hannaford is shortening its general store-operating hours starting Saturday, March 21, in order to provide for additional time to clean, stock shelves and give associates additional time to rest.

The new daily hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“In this time of extraordinary circumstances, it is more important than ever to find new ways to better serve our community,” said Ericka Dodge, Hannaford spokesperson. “These new hours will support all our associates and customers, especially those that are most-vulnerable.”

VRGA’s Sigrist told reporters last week that Vermont’s retailers and grocers are taking “extraordinary measures in these difficult times to provide for their customers’ needs, while also ensuring the safety and health of their employees and the public.”

Taking the action will further the effort to help vulnerable customers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, she added.

“We are extremely proud of the enormous efforts retailers and grocers are undertaking to provide our communities with the goods and services they need,” Sigrist said.

“Business owners and employees are on the front lines of this pandemic and doing everything they can to protect the public and themselves while offering products that are critical to the well-being of our communities,” Sigrist added. “We strongly urge all stores to offer safe, designated times for vulnerable populations to shop, and for the public to honor them.”

While not all businesses are doing curbside service, you can find a list of those local businesses providing designated hours and providing drive-up or delivery services online at https://vtrga.org/heath-information. ■