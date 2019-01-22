Retiring in Vermont? What’s good, bad

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio According to the popular, personal finance website WalletHub’s 2019 Best States to Retire survey, the Green Mountain State has one the highest annual cost of in-home nursing and senior-care services in the nation; it also has among the highest percentage of working folks age 65 and older.

MIDDLEBURY | Are you planning on retiring in Vermont? You might want to revisit your geographic and financial plans for those so-called Golden Years.

According to the popular, personal finance website WalletHub’s 2019 Best States to Retire survey, the Green Mountain State has one the highest annual cost of in-home nursing and senior-care services in the nation; it also has among the highest percentage of working folks age 65 and older. But on the flip side, Vermont has among the lowest property-crime rates in the nation, which may put many seniors at ease.

WalletHub’s Diana Polk, who has become the Eagle’s point person when it comes to clarifying her website’s frequent, 50-state reports, said that while retirement might be the end of your career, it doesn’t have to be the end of financial security or life satisfaction.

“Retirement generally coincides with the age at which we may receive Social Security or pension benefits,” according to Polk.

“However, not everyone can retire when they want to; 25 percent of non-retired adults haven’t saved any money for retirement, though not necessarily through any fault of their own. But in addition to when to retire, a good question to ask is where.

“Finding the best states to retire can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses. Social Security benefits increase with local inflation, but they replace only about 39 percent of the average worker’s earnings.”

Polk told the Eagle that if retirement in-state is still a big question mark for you because of finances, consider relocating to a state that lets you keep more money in your pocket (lower taxes and fees) without requiring a drastic lifestyle change.

“To determine the best states to retire, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness,” she noted. “Our analysis examines affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. Read on for our findings, insight from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.”

To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, Polk said WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key metrics.

“The data set ranges from adjusted cost of living to weather to quality of public hospitals,” she added.

Here’s what WalletHub reported about Vermont among the 50 states:

Retiring in Vermont (1=Best, 25=Avg.)

39th – Adjusted cost of living

47th – Annual cost of in-home services

28th – WalletHub taxpayer ranking

29th – Health-care facilities per capita

40th – Golf courses per capita.

In addition, here are WalletHub’s best-to-least attractive places to retire in the United States; they are ranked from best (1) to worst (50):

1. Florida, 2. South Dakota, 3. Colorado, 4. New Hampshire, 5. Virginia, 6. Utah, 7. Iowa, 8. Wyoming, 9. Pennsylvania, 10. Minnesota, 11. Delaware, 12. Wisconsin,13. Idaho, 14. Arizona, 15. Missouri, 16. Michigan, 17. Ohio, 18. South Carolina, 19. North Dakota, 20. Texas, 21. Massachusetts, 22. North Carolina, 23. Maine, 24. Kansas, 25. California, 26. Nebraska, 27. Nevada, 28. Illinois, 29. Montana, 30. Georgia, 31. Washington, 32. Alaska, 33. Oklahoma, 34. Indiana, 35. Oregon, 36. New York, 37. Tennessee, 38. Connecticut, 39. Alabama, 40. Hawaii, 41. Maryland, 42. Louisiana, 43. Mississippi, 44. Arkansas, 45. New Mexico, 46. New Jersey, 47. Vermont, 48. West Virginia, 49. Rhode Island and 50. Kentucky.

To print out the full report, visit online at: wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592/.